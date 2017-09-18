Donegal SHC final: Setanta bridge nine-year gap 18 September 2017





©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Setanta's Kevin Campbell in action for Donegal in 2010.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Setanta were crowned Donegal senior hurling champions for the first time since 2008 following 1-16 to 1-8 victory over St. Eunan's in Ballybofey on Saturday.

Having lost the last three finals they contested, Setanta weren't to be denied on this occasion. Fielding eight U21 players, St. Eunan's got off to a great start to lead by 0-4 to 0-1 after 11 minutes. But the winners hit back with scores from Kevin Campbell and Declan Coulter to lead by 0-7 to 0-6 at the interval.

Setanta took a firm grip on proceedings when Colm Melaugh netted in the 38th minute to stretch their lead to 1-12 to 0-6. Sean McVeigh got a goal back for the Letterkenny men, but Setanta weren't to be denied.

Setanta - C Bellew; B Tourish, S McMenamin, M Callaghan; S Anderson (0-1), M Bonner, N Cleary; R Kee, D Cullen (0-1); B Lafferty (0-1), C Melaugh (1-0), M Kane (0-1); S Flynn, D Coulter (0-8, 5f), K Campbell (0-4f). Subs: J McBride for S Flynn, J Carlin for B Lafferty, G McGettigan for K Campbell, C Gallen for S Anderson.

St. Eunan's - C Breathnach; C O’Donnell, C McVeigh, G Leahy; C Kelly, C O’Grady (0-1), C Parke; C Flood, S Doherty; S Halvey, S McVeigh (1-2), E Organ; K Kealy, N O’Donnell (0-1), K Meehan (0-4f). Subs: D McCarthy for N O’Donnell, C Durack for S Halvey.

Referee - H Wallace.