Tyrone SFC game to be played in Armagh

The Athletic Grounds, the home of Armagh GAA.

History will be made on Wednesday night when a Tyrone SFC game will be played outside the county for the first time.

Postponed at the weekend due to a bereavement, the first round clash between Omagh St. Enda's and Ardboe has been rescheduled for the Athletic Grounds in Armagh, according to today's Irish News.

The tie was postponed on Saturday following the sudden death of Charlie O'Donnell, whose son Conor is a member of the Omagh team.

The winner will meet Greencastle in the quarter-final next Sunday. The other quarter-final pairings are Coalisland v Trillick, Clonoe v Pomeroy and Errigal Ciaran v Carrickmore.

In the first round games that did go ahead on Saturday, Errigal Ciaran defeated Urney by 2-11 to 0-7, while Carrickmore came from six points behind to beat Edendork by 1-10 to 1-8.