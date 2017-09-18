Tragedy strikes Tyrone ladies club 18 September 2017





A ladies football club in Tyrone is mourning the tragic passing of one of its players in a road accident.

Eighteen-year-old Hannah Molloy died after her car left the road near her home town of Castlederg on Saturday morning. She was a member of the Aghyaran St. Davog's club who paid the following tribute to her on their Facebook page:

"Hannah has played underage football with our ladies' teams. A lovely young girl who has been taken from her family and community in tragic circumstances.

"Aghyaran St Davogs extend our deepest sympathies to Sharon, Gerard, Kieran and the family circle. May she rest in peace."