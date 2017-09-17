McManamon hails "absolute legend" Rock 17 September 2017





Dublin's Kevin McManamon is surrounded by Seamus O'Shea, Donal Vaughan and Colm Boyle of Mayo.

Kevin McManamon has referred to his Dublin team-mate Dean Rock as an "absolute legend".

Rock's was the coolest head in Croke Park when he speared over a 76th-minute free - his seventh point of the match - to hand Dublin their third successive All-Ireland title courtesy of a 1-17 to 1-16 victory over Mayo.

McManamon, who made a telling contribution himself after entering the fray as a half-time substitute, told gaa.ie: “I have unbelievable respect for the amount of practice he does.

“I don’t think I would have wanted anyone else in that position with the game on the line and a minute to go. He’s just a legend with the amount of practice he does and how cool he is under pressure and I’m delighted.

“He took a big hit in the league final against Kerry. He took that on his own shoulders and it hit him pretty hard so it’s a nice little twist that he got the winner today. He’s an absolute legend, so fair play to him.”