McManamon hails "absolute legend" Rock

17 September 2017

Dublin's Kevin McManamon is surrounded by Seamus O'Shea, Donal Vaughan and Colm Boyle of Mayo.
©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Kevin McManamon has referred to his Dublin team-mate Dean Rock as an "absolute legend".

Rock's was the coolest head in Croke Park when he speared over a 76th-minute free - his seventh point of the match - to hand Dublin their third successive All-Ireland title courtesy of a 1-17 to 1-16 victory over Mayo.

McManamon, who made a telling contribution himself after entering the fray as a half-time substitute, told gaa.ie: “I have unbelievable respect for the amount of practice he does.

“I don’t think I would have wanted anyone else in that position with the game on the line and a minute to go. He’s just a legend with the amount of practice he does and how cool he is under pressure and I’m delighted.

“He took a big hit in the league final against Kerry. He took that on his own shoulders and it hit him pretty hard so it’s a nice little twist that he got the winner today. He’s an absolute legend, so fair play to him.”




