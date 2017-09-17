Con's dream twelve months 17 September 2017





Con O'Callaghan sends a thumping shot to the top corner of the Tyrone net. Con O'Callaghan sends a thumping shot to the top corner of the Tyrone net.

Today’s All-Ireland win completed a truly remarkable twelve-month period for exciting young Dublin forward Con O’Callaghan.

A member of the Dubs squad that defeated Mayo in a replay last October (despite playing no part), the 21-year-old netted in the second minute today and collected his second senior All-Ireland medal with his county, to add to the Leinster SFC souvenir collected in July.

With his club, Cuala, the UCD student and gifted dual star picked up Dublin, Leinster and All-Ireland club hurling titles by March 17th, while he also starred on the Dublin team that captured the All-Ireland U21 FC in April.

Scorer of twelve points in Dublin’s Leinster final victory defeat of Kildare and a goalscorer in both the All-Ireland semi-final against Tyrone and today’s decider against Mayo, Con is a shoo-in for the Young Footballer of the Year award and also in the running for the overall Footballer of the Year gong.