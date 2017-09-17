Tearful Rochford salutes Dublin 17 September 2017





An emotional Stephen Rochford made sure to congratulate Dublin as he struggled to hide the disappointment of Mayo's latest All-Ireland final defeat.

The heartbroken Mayo manager spoke to RTE shortly after the whistle sounded on his team's 1-17 to 1-16 loss in an epic decider at Croke Park and he admitted that it was a difficult pill to swallow:

“They’re all very difficult to take, too many of them now at this stage,” he stated. “It is what it is, sport can be tough and cruel but today is about Dublin and congratulations to them on three in a row. It’s phenomenal, what an era and I suppose we’ll do our best to sort of resurrect over the winter and see where we go from next year.

“We’ve a free down the other end and it hits the post. It’s fine margins but look it is what it is. I couldn’t ask for any more from the lads, to a man they died with their boots on. I couldn’t be more proud of them.

“They’ve the same hunger to win, we’ve just come out the wrong side of results too many times for our liking but sport is cruel."