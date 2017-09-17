McCarthy highlights Dubs' collective effort 17 September 2017





Dublin's James McCarthy.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Dublin's James McCarthy.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

James McCarthy was outstanding for Dublin today but he attributes their All-Ireland success to a collective effort.

Midfield maestro McCarthy lofted over the equalising point and then started the move that led to Dean Rock’s winning point deep into added time.

“I never played in a game that was so tough, to be honest with you. We’re very happy,” he reflected afterwards.

“We were under a lot of cosh in the first half and Mayo probably should have been a couple of more scores ahead than they were. We just hung in there, and we got in at half time and we just said we want to have no regrets, basically. We came out and we just gave everything we had and it won us the victory.

"We're so tight as a group, we've been together for so long now and if I don't step up some day someone else will step up, or Cian O'Sullivan will step up, or someone else, and that is the biggest strength of our team is the collective.”