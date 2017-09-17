Rock delighted with his winner 17 September 2017





Dean Rock, Philly McMahon and Ciaran Kilkenny celebrate their three-in-a-row. Dean Rock, Philly McMahon and Ciaran Kilkenny celebrate their three-in-a-row.

Dean Rock was “absolutely delighted” to fire over Dublin’s 76th-minute winner at the end of today’s All-Ireland SFC final.

Rock (0-7) demonstrated remarkable calm to split the posts with a tricky free from the ground at the Davin End to hand Jim Gavin’s team their third successive All-Ireland crown:

“Absolutely delighted the ball went over the bar. Diarmuid [Connolly] did well to win the free and it’s my job to put it over the bar and thankfully it went over,” the Ballymum Kickhams sharpshooter told RTE after the final whistle.

“It’s my job to put it over the bar, I love being in these situations. Obviously the league final I learned from, I missed a kick to get a draw and thankfully this time it went over the bar. I just struck it well and the rest is history now.

“It’s a dream come true to win one, to win three, four and some lads winning five, it’s just incredible. It’s just all down to the hard work everyone puts in, from the backroom team to the players to the guys who didn’t make the panel today. This is for them.”