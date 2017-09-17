Minor match-winner lost for words 17 September 2017





Kerry's David Clifford lifts the Munster MFC trophy.

Man of the moment David Clifford was lost for words after inspiring Kerry to the All-Ireland minor football crown.

The Kerry captain's Man of the Match display reaped an enormous 4-4 tally and the Fossa prodigy spoke to TG4 seconds before collecting the Tom Markham Cup on behalf of the Kingdom, who have won a record four successive minor titles:

“Words can’t actually describe it to be honest about it. I don’t actually have a clue what to say. We knew we were going to get a tough test from Derry, we were probably in fear of their defending but we trusted ourselves.

“Peter [Keane, manager] had great faith in us and we knew we had great faith in them. A final was all about putting a performance in and everyone can see that’s exactly what we did.

“We were actually expecting a more defensive set-up from Derry, but maybe it’s a good thing they didn’t do it.”