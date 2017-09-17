All-Ireland final team news: late changes to both XVs 17 September 2017





Dublin's Eoghan O'Gara with Ronan McNamee of Tyrone.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Dublin's Eoghan O'Gara with Ronan McNamee of Tyrone.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Dublin and Mayo have each made one late change in personnel to their starting teams for today’s All-Ireland SFC final.

Eoghan O’Gara is parachuted into the Dublin XV at full forward, with his Templeogue Synge Street clubmate Niall Scully making way.

And Mayo manager Stephen Rochford has called up Paddy Durcan in place of Diarmuid O’Connor, who was an injury doubt going into the game.