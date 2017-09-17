Clifford's display lights up Croke Park - and Twitter 17 September 2017





Kerry's David Clifford lifts the trophy Kerry's David Clifford lifts the trophy

David Clifford was the toast of social media this afternoon after inspiring Kerry to a historic fourth successive All-Ireland MFC.

The talismanic Fossa teenager led by example as he contributed 4-4 of the winners’ tally, bringing his total for the campaign to 8-42. He set the tone with a goal inside ten seconds and was completely unplayable from start to finish, leaving the Derry defence trailing in his wake.

Clifford was the most obvious winner of a Man of the Match award that you could ever wish to see and is undoubtedly one of the finest minor footballers ever to grace the big stage.

Kieran Donaghy tweeted that his fellow county man was “living up to the billing” while Darran O’Sullivan pointed out that “David Clifford is a man against boys”. Donegal’s All-Ireland winner Eamon McGee pointed out that: “This Clifford lad is a player. In fairness to Derry management he came under the radar in the lead up to the final. - no talk about him”.

Fermanagh’s Ryan Jones asked “David Clifford has to be best ever performance from a player in CrokePark. Was Canavan, Gooch, Maurice Fitz this good at minor?” and Wexford’s Adrian Flynn added: “In any most other sport, a player of David Clifford's talent would be making a lot of money, I hope he does/gets what his talent deserves.”

Kerry midfielder David Moran was impressed by Clifford’s composure under pressure: “One of the most impressive things about David Clifford's display is the amount of pressure he was under coming into the game.”

