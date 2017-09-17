Run For Adam on September 30th 17 September 2017



A novel fundraiser takes place for inspirational Two Mile House footballer Adam Burke on Saturday week.

A celebrity GAA panel comprising Davy Fitzgerald, Joe Brolly, Michael Duignan and Tomás Ó Sé are taking part in The RunForAdamBurke at the TMH clubhouse, with Marty Morrissey acting as compare for the evening’s events.

There will be a 5km family run and a 10km competitive run to raise money for treatment for 21-year-old Adam, who suffered a devastating stroke last year as a result of injuries sustained during a match on July 20th. The Kildare man was given just a 20% change of survival by medics but has made significant progress since.

However, the stroke caused paralysis of his right arm and hand, weakness of his right leg, increased fatigue and crucially has impacted on the area of the brain that controls language and speech. Future rehabilitation including physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech and language therapy along with life adaptations will cost in excess of €1m.

The GAA fraternity from near and far will be coming out in support of this young warrior in 13 days’ time.

