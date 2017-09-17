Live: Sunday Match Tracker 17 September 2017





RTE's Ger Canning in the commentary box for the All-Ireland SFC final between Dublin and Mayo at Croke Park in 2016.

©INPHO/James Crombie. RTE's Ger Canning in the commentary box for the All-Ireland SFC final between Dublin and Mayo at Croke Park in 2016.©INPHO/James Crombie.

And then there was two..

On May 7th, this year's quest for the All-Ireland senior football title began when Sligo defeated New York as 33 teams set out for glory.

Now as we reach, September 17th, there are just two teams remaining and it is no real surprise to see that it is a repeat of last year's final between Dublin and Mayo.

Simply put these are the best two teams in the country and have been for a couple of years now. The Dubs triumphed last year, so can the Westerners reverse that decision this time around.

We will find out later today, but one this is for sure is that we are set for one hell of a contest between two sides that won't be shy about coming forward.

There is also an intriguing clash in the minor decider as a highly fancied Kerry side meet a quietly confident Derry outfit looking to cause an upset.

We are going to be there every step of the way and for the many thousands unable to get a ticket for today's game why not log on and follow our live match tracker by clicking here.