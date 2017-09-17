Dubs defence vulnerable - Maughan 17 September 2017





John Maughan ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy John Maughan ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Former Mayo manager John Maughan believes "there is a certain vulnerability about Dublin defensively".

The Dubs have looked invincible en route to the All-Ireland final but Maughan reckons the deployment of the versatile Aidan O'Shea - who operated in defence against Kerry - in Mayo's inside-forward line could ruffle their well-pruned feathers:

"There is a certain vulnerability about Dublin defensively. They're fantastic going forward. They've obviously great depth and they're playing remarkably well," Maughan - who led Mayo to three All-Ireland finals and also played in one - told RTE.

"The deployment of Aidan O'Shea is a major talking point in Mayo. I'd like to see him deployed between 11 and 14. I talked about a perceived vulnerability in the Dublin full-back line. We saw maybe an example of that vulnerability in the Leinster championship. Not since, particularly in the Tyrone game.

"But I'd like to see Aidan O'Shea deployed in the full-forward line and maybe kick in a few high balls to him to see if that vulnerability exists or not. If we can put the Dublin half-back line defending, put them on their heels and attack them, it'll give us a greater chance."