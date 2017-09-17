It could be another draw, says Mattie 17 September 2017





Tyrone's Mattie Donnelly.

©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan. Tyrone's Mattie Donnelly.©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

Mattie Donnelly believes today’s mouth-watering All-Ireland SFC final match-up has all the makings of a draw.

Last year’s decider between Dublin and Mayo finished all-square before the Dubs edged the replay, and Mayo are coming into this game on the back of successive draws in their quarter-final against Roscommon and semi-final against Kerry. Tyrone ace Donnelly points out that a replay might be needed to separate the teams again:

“Dublin are clear favourites here. However, Mayo are perfectly set up to cause an upset,” he told The Irish News. “They have players who can go man to man and compete with Dublin's key offensive players, namely Jack McCaffrey, Kilkenny, O'Callaghan and Mannion. If they curtail and edge these battles they are in with a great chance.

“However, mentally, this Dublin team are elite. They can solve problems very well, and their decision-making on the ball can nullify any game plan the opposition has.

“Andy Moran has been in super form, but if Cooper or Fitzsimmons curtail Mayo's inside line, Aidan O'Shea, Parsons, Keegan, etc. are going to have to be at their offensive best. Flynn can play a big role, Connolly to have an influence also. It’s too close to call. I wouldn't be surprised if it was another draw.”