Dublin's "never-ending search for improvement" 17 September 2017





Jonny Cooper says the sky is the limit for Dublin.

As the Dubs prepare to lock horns with Mayo in today's Sam Maguire Cup decider, the tenacious corner back admits that the Sam Maguire Cup holders haven't always produced their best form in previous All-Ireland finals. But he points out that they are constantly striving to improve:

“We probably haven’t performed in a lot of the bigger games in previous years so that pressure is probably something which we have to perform better under," he told The Irish Daily Mirror.

“I find it quite intriguing and quite an interesting space to be in, that I can do a lot better than I have done in previous years, and maybe from a team point of view too.

“I would argue that there is no ceiling there. We are obviously down the line a bit in terms of the last couple of years, and then you look at the guys coming onto the scene at the moment and the impetus they are having.

“But there probably isn’t any ceiling. I certainly wouldn’t look at it in that respect, that there’s a limit to be reached. It is a never-ending search for improvement. That’s the culture, that’s the identity and the values that myself and other people who have been there a few years are trying to spread.”