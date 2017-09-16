Sevens: Derry men 'raine at Glenalbyn 16 September 2017





The Eoghan Rua players parade alongside the Slaughtneil players before the Derry SFC final at Celtic Park in 2015.

Eoghan Rua, Coleraine 4-9

Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) 2-10

The McColdrick brothers starred as Eoghan Rua, Coleraine were crowned Volkswagen All-Ireland Sevens senior football champions for the first time after defeating the hosts in a rain-soaked final in Glenalbyn this evening.

Colm scored 2-1 while Sean Leo chipped in with 1-3 as the Derry men ensured that the title will remain in Ulster for another year. It was a case of deja vu for Crokes who also came up short against St. Gall's of Antrim in last year's final.

A goal from former Dublin star Craig Dias helped the home side to a 1-7 to 1-6 half-time lead, but second half majors from Player of the Tournament Sean Leo McGoldrick, Colm McGoldrick and Ciaran Lagan sealed Coleraine's victory.

Eoghan Rua had accounted for fellow county men Ballinderry in the semi-final, while Crokes beat Salthill/Knocknacarra to reach the decider.