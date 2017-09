Team news: Bradley is only change for Oak Leafers 16 September 2017





Derry's Padraig McGrogan and Martin Bradley celebrate.

Derry wing-forward Martin Bradley has been rewarded with his first championship start of 2017 in tomorrow's All-Ireland MFC final encounter with holders Kerry at Croke Park.

The Ballinascreen youngster replaces Odhran Quinn in the number twelve jersey as manager Damian McErlain decides to make just one change from last month semi-final defeat of Dublin.

The Oak Leaf County will be hoping it's a case of third time lucky against the Kingdom having been beaten by the eventual winners in the previous two seasons (2016 quarter-final) and (2015 semi-final).

Defensive trio Conor McCluskey, Simon McErlain and Padraig McGrogan (team-captain), midfielder Oisin McWilliams and attacker Paddy Quigg all played in last year's quarter-final loss to Kerry at GAA headquarters.

Derry (All-Ireland MFC final v Kerry): Oran Hartin; Oran McGill, Conor McCluskey, Sean McKeever; Simon McErlain, Padraig McGrogan, Conleth McShane; Oisin McWilliams, Dara Rafferty; Paddy Quigg, Richie Mullan, Martin Bradley; Ben McCarron, Lorcan McWilliams, Mark McGrogan.

Subs: Odhran Lynch, Callum Brown, Declan Cassidy, Jon Paul Devlin, Tiarnan McHugh, Fergal Mortimer, Conor Quinn, Odhran Quinn, Matthew Smyth, Alex Doherty, Damon Gallagher, Peadar McLaughlin, Cormac Murphy, Ryan Scullion, Lorcan Spier, Tiarnan Walsh.