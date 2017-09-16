Disappointment at no public screening in the capital 16 September 2017



A Dublin City Councillor has hit out at the lack of a public screening of tomorrow's All-Ireland football final in the capital.

The last three finals involving Dublin (2013, 2015 and 2016) were all given the big screen treatment in the Smithfield Plaza, but Dublin City Council has ruled out plans to show this year's decider.

Cllr Christy Burke said many families in his North Inner City constituency and throughout the city have been left disappointed by the decision.

"It's disappointing for families who can't get a ticket, or maybe can't afford a ticket," he told 98FM.

"I've received calls from all over Dublin over the last week. Mother and fathers were looking forward to taking their children to Smithfield on to the Luas, have some chips, burgers and soft drinks. They'd watch the game, celebrate win, lose or draw and go home".