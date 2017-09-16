McStay would keep Keegan in reserve 16 September 2017





Mayo's Lee Keegan looks on from the bench during his side's All-Ireland SFC quarter-final replay clash against Roscommon at Croke Park.

Kevin McStay has raised eyebrows by stating he wouldn't start Lee Keegan against Dublin tomorrow.

While Diarmuid Connolly has to be content with a place on the Dublin subs bench once again, his great rival is named at wing back on the Mayo team. Keegan didn't start Mayo's emphatic All-Ireland SFC quarter-final replay victory over Roscommon after being hospitalised with cellulitis in his foot, and the Rossies boss doesn't think he is fully over it yet.

"I'd probably also keep Connolly's nemesis in reserve. I rate Lee Keegan very, very highly but it's only four or five weeks since he had a serious illness," McStay wrote in his Irish Times column.

"That takes a while to get out of the system and his form has dipped. I don't know what's going on in training, but unless he's improved, starting him on the bench has to be a consideration."