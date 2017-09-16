Canning will be back on commentary duty tomorrow 16 September 2017





RTE's Ger Canning in the commentary box for the All-Ireland SFC final between Dublin and Mayo at Croke Park in 2016.

©INPHO/James Crombie. RTE's Ger Canning in the commentary box for the All-Ireland SFC final between Dublin and Mayo at Croke Park in 2016.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Having been replaced by Marty Morrissey for the All-Ireland SHC final two weeks ago, Ger Canning will be back behind the microphone for RTÉ's television coverage of tomorrow's All-Ireland SFC final between Dublin and Mayo.

Eyebrows were raised when Morrissey took over the commentary duties a fortnight ago, which was the first All-Ireland hurling final Canning hadn't covered since 1985 when he was drafted in as a replacement for the legendary Micheal O'Hehir, who suffered a stroke on the eve of that year's decider between Offaly and Galway. It would have marked O'Hehir's 100th commentary of an All-Ireland final.

Michael Lyster will be joined by analysts Colm O'Rourke, Pat Spillane and Joe Brolly on RTÉ2 from 2.15pm, with match commentary from Ger Canning and former Mayo and Donegal footballer Martin Carney.

Darragh Maloney, who was widely tipped to be handed the TV gig, will instead provide RTÉ's radio commentary along with former Sligo All Star Eamonn O'Hara.