Team news: Connolly in reserve again as Dubs name unchanged side 16 September 2017





Dublin's Diarmuid Connolly warms up during the All-Ireland SFC semi-final clash against Tyrone at Croke Park.

©INPHO/Gary Carr. Dublin's Diarmuid Connolly warms up during the All-Ireland SFC semi-final clash against Tyrone at Croke Park.©INPHO/Gary Carr.

Jim Gavin has named the same Dublin team that thrashed Tyrone by 12-points for tomorrow's All-Ireland SFC final meeting with Mayo at Croke Park.

Like his Mayo counterpart Stephen Rochford, Gavin has resisted the temptation to make any changes which means Diarmuid Connolly, who made his return from a three-month suspension as a 71st minute substitute against the Red Hands, is kept in reserve once again.

Connolly's fellow four-time All-Ireland winners Paul Flynn, Kevin McManamon, Bernard Brogan and Michael Darragh Macauley also remain benched having made just one championship start between them this summer.

In total, there are three changes from last year's All-Ireland final replay victory over Mayo as Jack McCaffrey, Con O'Callaghan and Niall Scully come into the fold.

The Dubs are on brink of history as they close in on a coveted three in-a-row of Sam Maguire Cups and their 27th All-Ireland senior football title overall.

Dublin (All-Ireland SFC final v Mayo): Stephen Cluxton; Philly McMahon, Cian O'Sullivan, Michael Fitzsimons; Jonny Cooper, John Small, Jack McCaffrey; Brian Fenton, James McCarthy; Ciaran Kilkenny, Con O'Callaghan, Niall Scully; Paul Mannion, Paddy Andrews, Dean Rock.