The Limerick ladies football final was played at 9 o'clock this morning! 16 September 2017





The Gerald Griffins ladies celebrate with the Limerick junior championship silverware.

There was an early start this morning for the ladies footballers of Gerald Griffins and Groody Gaels who faced off in the Limerick junior final in Knockainey at 9am.

The ridiculously early throw-in time for the decider was scheduled after the two clubs couldn't agree to an alternative time. As it transpired, Gerald Griffins won a 4-7 to 3-5 scoreline with Ciara O’Donnell, Amy Hanrahan, Avril Dalton and county veteran Dymphna O'Brien scoring their goals.