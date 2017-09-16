Ó Sé: Dubs a bridge too far for Mayo 16 September 2017





Dublin captain Stephen Cluxton leads his teammates.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Dublin captain Stephen Cluxton leads his teammates.©INPHO/James Crombie.

While acknowledging Mayo's improvement and the resilience they've shown in their marathon run to the All-Ireland final, Tomas Ó Sé still can only see one winner tomorrow.

"Dublin have the ability to wipe the floor with anybody, Mayo included. It could happen too, even though I don’t think it will. My suspicion is that Mayo will stick with the Dubs. But beat them? I’m sorry, that’s just a bridge too far for me," the Kerry legend wrote in his Irish Independent column.

"Mayo won’t be beaten because of any mental weakness, though. They don’t have one in my opinion, this year has proved that beyond doubt. They’ll be beaten because Dublin are simply better."

Ó Sé says Mayo have improved beyond recognition since their lucky escape against Derry in the first round of the All-Ireland qualifiers.

"If you compare the technical side of Mayo’s game against Kerry the last day with the technical side of their game against Derry, the two are miles apart. Nobody from Kerry was getting easy runs down the spine of their defence on August 26. What we’re looking at now is a Mayo group that has grown stronger mentally and become, tactically, more accomplished," he noted.

"They’ve begun to vary their play more. Their two goals against Kerry came from long deliveries, as did three or four points. Previously, a high ball seemed almost to offend their constitution.

"More than that, they had every invitation to lose the first game with Kerry and, yet, they dug a replay out of it. Mark my words, the character required to do that will be referenced in the Mayo dressing-room tomorrow. It has to be. They’ve got to accentuate the bloody-mindedness shown when it seemed they were on the ropes.

"Because that’s what’ll stand to this Mayo team if tomorrow’s game is on the line with five minutes to go.

"You can throw what you like at them, but if you suggest they’re not mentally tough well you just haven’t been paying attention. Let me put it this way. Their resilience has been challenged a lot more forcefully than Dublin’s has this summer. And that could be significant. Dublin simply haven’t been tested."