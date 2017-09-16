Mayo won't stand back like Tyrone did, says Morrison 16 September 2017





John Morrison as Mayo assistant manager in 2006.

John Morrison as Mayo assistant manager in 2006.

Former Mayo assistant manager John Morrison believes the Westerners can upset the odds in tomorrow's All-Ireland football final.

Morrison and fellow Ulster man Mickey Moran were at the helm when Mayo lost the 2006 decider to Kerry, having ruffled Dublin's feathers in the semi-final by claiming the Hill 16 end of Croke Park for the pre-match warm-up.

"Mayo can (win)," he said in the Belfast Telegraph.

"They know this deep down. Dublin are not afraid of them, but they are very wary. I would imagine that Jim Gavin has somewhere watertight where nobody could see Dublin training.

"The two midfields of the teams are brilliant, but Mayo are stronger and more impressive. They will not stand back like Tyrone did, they love to attack."

The Armagh man remains good friends with Andy Moran, David Clarke, Keith Higgins, Barry Moran and Alan Dillon, who are all survivors from that famous All-Ireland semi-final victory over the Dubs 11 years ago.

"I would speak to them regularly. Clarke had confidence, absolute confidence and he still has it. And I can't understand why they dropped him last year for the final because it cost them.

"Andy Moran was exceptional. The amount of times he shows for a forward, he can take a score, but he is also a very efficient defender. Some forwards don't place a high enough value on tackling.

"Keith Higgins is often overlooked and he is still there. He is an absolutely brilliant defender, but it all comes from his speed of thought," he added.