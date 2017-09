Ulster club championship draws made 16 September 2017





Kilcoo's Aidan Branagan with Brendan Rogers of Slaughtneil and the Ulster Club SFC Cup

The draws for the Ulster club football and hurling championships have been made.

A repeat of last year’s Ulster club SFC final between holders Slaughtneil and Kilcoo is on the cards in the first round on October 15 after the Derry and Down champions were paired together. Both teams remain in the hunt to retain their county titles.

The winners of that tie will meet the Tyrone winners in a quarter-final tie. The other quarter-finals see the Armagh champions face their Fermanagh counterparts, with Cavan meeting Antrim and Monaghan taking on Donegal.

The draws in full are:

Ulster Club Senior Football Championship

15th October: First Round:

Down v Derry

28th / 29th October: Quarter Finals:

Fermanagh v Armagh

Cavan v Antrim

Monaghan v Donegal

Tyrone v Down/Derry

If Derry v Tyrone at Derry venue; of Tyrone v Down at Tyrone venue

12th November: Semi-finals

26th November: Final

Ulster Club Intermediate Football Championship

15th October: First Round:

Cavan v Derry

28th / 29th October: Quarter Finals:

Armagh v Donegal

Antrim v Down

Tyrone v Monaghan

Fermanagh v Cavan/Derry

If Fermanagh v Cavan at Fermanagh venue; if Derry v Fermanagh at Derry venue

12th November: Semi Finals

25th / 26th November: Final

Ulster Club Junior Football Championship

15th October: First Round:

Cavan v Antrim

28th / 29th October: Quarter Finals:

Armagh v Derry

Down v Fermanagh

Tyrone v Monaghan

Donegal v Cavan/Antrim

If Donegal v Cavan at Donegal venue; If Antrim v Donegal at Antrim venue

12th November: Semi Finals

25th / 26th November: Final

Ulster Club Hurling Championship

Senior (Year 2 of 3):

8th October Semi Finals:

(a) Antrim v Derry

(b) Down v Fermanagh

22nd October Final

Intermediate:

(Antrim, Armagh, Derry, Down, Monaghan and Tyrone)

1st October: Quarter Finals:

Derry v 2 Down

Monaghan v 4 Antrim

Armagh

Tyrone

8th October: Semi Finals: (a) Derry/Down v (b) Monaghan/Antrim#

(c) Armagh v (d) Tyrone

22nd October: Final

Junior:

(Antrim, Armagh, Cavan, Derry, Donegal, Down, Monaghan and Tyrone)

1st October: Quarter Finals:

Cavan v Tyrone

Monaghan v Derry

Donegal v Down

Antrim v Armagh

8th October: Semi Finals

22nd October: Final