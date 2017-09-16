Offaly imposes tweeting ban at county board meetings 16 September 2017





Offaly supporter Daire Spollen eyes up the goalposts from the sideline after his county's Allianz HL quarter-final clash against Tipperary at O'Connor Park, Tullamore.

Offaly GAA has banned members of the local press and club delegates from tweeting or posting on social media during county board meetings.

The controversial move comes after Pat Flanagan learned of his removal as Offaly senior football manager in July via social media.

"It was extremely disappointing that my wife found out on social media, and informed me on Tuesday night, of the decision,” he said at the time.

Other county boards have also taken similar measures in recent times. Two years ago, Clare chairman Michael McDonagh asked local journalists to refrain from tweeting during a county board meeting at which he came under fire over the manner of then hurling manager Davy Fitzgerald’s reappointment.