Team news: Mayo keep faith 15 September 2017





©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan. Mayo players stand for the national anthem.©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

Mayo have kept faith with the side that saw off Kerry at the second time of asking for Sunday's All-Ireland SFC final showdown with Dublin at Croke Park.

Manager Stephen Rochford has decided to stick with the tried and tested starting fifteen players that overcame the Kingdom in the semi-final replay.

The Westerners qualified for their fourth Sam Maguire Cup decider in six seasons following their first championship success against Kerry in 21 years.

All bar two of the starting fifteen began the All-Ireland final replay defeat to the Dubs last year with David Clarke and Chris Barrett being the new faces.

Paddy Durcan, who sent over the equalising point in the drawn encounter with Kerry, will have to make do with a place on the bench once again.

Mayo (All-Ireland SFC final v Dublin): David Clarke; Brendan Harrison, Donal Vaughan, Keith Higgins; Lee Keegan, Chris Barrett, Colm Boyle; Seamus O'Shea, Tom Parsons; Kevin McLoughlin, Aidan O'Shea, Diarmuid O'Connor; Jason Doherty, Cillian O'Connor, Andy Moran.