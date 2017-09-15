Team news: Kingdom call up Griffin in attack

15 September 2017

Kerry's Jack Griffin celebrates after scoring a goal.
©INPHO/Gary Carr.

Kerry have named their team for Sunday's All-Ireland MFC final clash against Derry at Croke Park.

Manager Peter Keane has made only one change with Jack Griffin coming in at full-forward for Donnchadh O’Sullivan.

Dr Crokes clubman Griffin scored 1-1 off the bench as a replacement for O'Sullivan in last month's semi-final win over Cavan.

Inspired by captain David Clifford, who hit 1-10 to bring his overall tally in this year's championship to 4-38, the Kingdom finished strongly to see off the Breffni County by 2-22 to 2-10.

Kerry are the first county in history to reach the All-Ireland minor football final in four consecutive seasons.

The Kingdom first completed a three-in-a-row at this level (1931-33), followed by Dublin and Cork in the 50's and 60's respectively but no county has ever managed a four-in-a-row.

Kerry (All-Ireland MFC final v Derry): Deividas Uosis; Sean O'Leary, Chris O’Donoghue, Cian Gammell; Patrick Warren, Michael Potts, Niall Donohue; Barry Mahony, Diarmuid O'Connor; Adam Donoghue, David Clifford, Donal O'Sullivan; Fiachra Clifford, Jack Griffin, Brian Friel.

Subs: Nelu O’Doherty, Donnchadh O’Sullivan, Eddie Horan, Ciarán O’Reilly, Ryan O’Neill, Michael Slattery, Michael O’Leary, Dylan Casey, Cathal Ferriter.




Most Read Stories

'I reacted to the dark arts and ended up getting sent off'

McCarron denies Kildare switch

Clifford looks to Clarke for inspiration

The time Cian O'Sullivan's folks went on Up For the Match behind his back

Whelan: sepsis nearly killed me

Cora hopes Dillon finally gets his just reward


Android app on Google Play