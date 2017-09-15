Team news: Kingdom call up Griffin in attack 15 September 2017





Kerry's Jack Griffin celebrates after scoring a goal.

©INPHO/Gary Carr.

Kerry have named their team for Sunday's All-Ireland MFC final clash against Derry at Croke Park.

Manager Peter Keane has made only one change with Jack Griffin coming in at full-forward for Donnchadh O’Sullivan.

Dr Crokes clubman Griffin scored 1-1 off the bench as a replacement for O'Sullivan in last month's semi-final win over Cavan.

Inspired by captain David Clifford, who hit 1-10 to bring his overall tally in this year's championship to 4-38, the Kingdom finished strongly to see off the Breffni County by 2-22 to 2-10.

Kerry are the first county in history to reach the All-Ireland minor football final in four consecutive seasons.

The Kingdom first completed a three-in-a-row at this level (1931-33), followed by Dublin and Cork in the 50's and 60's respectively but no county has ever managed a four-in-a-row.

Kerry (All-Ireland MFC final v Derry): Deividas Uosis; Sean O'Leary, Chris O’Donoghue, Cian Gammell; Patrick Warren, Michael Potts, Niall Donohue; Barry Mahony, Diarmuid O'Connor; Adam Donoghue, David Clifford, Donal O'Sullivan; Fiachra Clifford, Jack Griffin, Brian Friel.

Subs: Nelu O’Doherty, Donnchadh O’Sullivan, Eddie Horan, Ciarán O’Reilly, Ryan O’Neill, Michael Slattery, Michael O’Leary, Dylan Casey, Cathal Ferriter.