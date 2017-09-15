Air Corps fly over and Imelda May to feature on All-Ireland final day 15 September 2017





©INPHO/James Crombie. The Dublin and Mayo teams stand for the national anthem before the drawn All-Ireland SFC final at Croke Park in 2016.©INPHO/James Crombie.

The GAA can confirm that Sunday’s All-Ireland football finals will include a fly past from the Air Corps towards the end of Amhrán na bhFiann.

The Defence Forces will also be represented on the day by a colour party in the build up to the game and Cumann Lúthchleas Gael acknowledges the assistance of Minister with Special Responsibility for Defence, Paul Kehoe TD, for his assistance.

Half time entertainment in the senior game will be provided by Imelda May while musical act 'Blás' will perform at half time in the minor match.

This year’s jubilee team – Donegal 1992 – will be introduced to the crowd between the two games on Sunday.

The GAA and An Garda Síochána also remind patrons that to ensure the Health and Safety of patrons and players, there is absolutely no access permitted onto the pitch area at any time.

We encourage all spectators to arrive to the grounds early, as bag search procedures will be in place on Sunday. We would remind all patrons not to bring large bags or backpacks.

Patrons are asked to exercise caution making their journeys to Croke Park.

They are also reminded that Sunday's games are fully sold-out and there will be no public sale of tickets. Tickets have only been distributed through official channels.

We hope you have a safe and enjoyable day.