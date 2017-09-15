All-Stars get a new sponsor 15 September 2017





PwC Ireland has been unveiled as the new title sponsor of the GAA / GPA All-Stars Awards scheme.

The partnership, a significant investment, is a four-year deal and includes exclusive branding rights of the Awards which will see the official name of the Awards move to The PwC All-Stars. PwC replaces Opel as the title sponsor.

The partnership strengthens PwC’s support for Irish sport, celebrating excellence and recognising individual talent and will form a part of the professional services firm’s sponsorship portfolio.

The sponsorship encompasses the PwC All-Star awards ceremony which this year will take place in the Convention Centre, Dublin on Friday, 3rd November and the Player of the Month Awards from April to September for both footballers and hurlers which will now be called The PwC GAA/GPA Player of the Month.

As part of this sponsorship PwC will support the GAA and GPA in the development of the All- Stars by extending its expertise in consultancy – this activity will include technical and digital activation of the sponsorship.

Speaking at today's annoucement, Feargal O'Rourke, Managing Partner, PwC said: “We are delighted to announce our continued support of Gaelic games and, in particular, the recognition of young Irish talent. Developing talent and supporting others to grow and work in ways that bring out their best is paramount to the future success of our business.

“At PwC we want our people to fulfil their maximum potential and 'being the best that you can be' is very much at the core of our how we run our business and so we see the PwC All-Stars as a natural fit for us.

“We are proud to have several GAA players, including All-Stars Liam Rushe, Michael Quinlivan, Mattie Donnelly and Cian O’Sullivan come through our graduate programme to develop successful careers with PwC.

“We are very excited to come on board and look forward to celebrating the contribution of both the hurlers and footballers to the 2017 season at the All-Stars banquet in November."