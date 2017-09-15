Company formed to fundraise for Cork footballers 15 September 2017





The Cork team stand for the national anthem.

A new company has been set up to help bring in extra revenue for the Cork senior footballers.

The Irish Examiner reports that a limited company has been formed in the absence of a supporters' club in the county. Two committees have been established - one in the US tasked with fundraising and the other based in the county and in charge of spending and control - with a view to providing the team with an additional source of finance to the funding already provided by the county board.

A fundraising event and dinner is expected to take place this winter in San Francisco.

The company's establishment comes after 2010 All-Ireland winning forward Paddy Kelly revealed last January that the squad had created a makeshift gym in a Fermoy warehouse because of a lack of strength and conditioning equipment near the pitch they had block-booked for training.

Both intercounty squads will train at the redeveloped Páirc Uí Chaoimh from next season onwards.