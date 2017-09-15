Sunday won't be Andy's final fling, predicts O'Mahony 15 September 2017





Mayo's Andy Moran celebrates.

©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan. Mayo's Andy Moran celebrates.©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

John O'Mahony expects Andy Moran to be lining out for Mayo again next year, even if he finally wins an All-Ireland medal on Sunday.

The 33-year-old is Mayo's most capped footballer, having recovered from a broken leg and cruciate ligament damage to name but two injuries to become a central figure in the Westerners' latest quest to end their All-Ireland famine.

Former Mayo, Galway and Leitrim manager O'Mahony has known Moran since he coached him as as a six-year-old with their club Ballaghaderreen and expects him to go on for another year at least.

"He will push his limits for as long as he can and that inspires others around him," O'Mahony told RTE.

"He has maximised his talent to the Nth degree. He has done his cruciate and broken his leg and he would have lost a little bit of pace with each of those. But he has come back through sheer hard work.

"He had to adjust his game after the injuries, transformed his game. He now uses his experience and anticipation - winning a sprint in Gaelic football isn’t about running 100 metres faster than the other guy, it’s about knowing where to be and getting there first. He overcame his lessening of pace with experience.

"There are people who say that winning Sam would be the crowing glory for Andy’s career, but I fully expect to see him playing for Mayo next year, win, lose or draw on Sunday."