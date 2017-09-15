GAA president appeals to fans to drive safely 15 September 2017





The Artane Band prepare to parade the pitch before the All-Ireland SFC semi-final clash between Dublin and Tyrone at Croke Park.

©INPHO/James Crombie. The Artane Band prepare to parade the pitch before the All-Ireland SFC semi-final clash between Dublin and Tyrone at Croke Park.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Aogán Ó Fearghail is appealing to motorists travelling to and from Croke Park for Sunday's All-Ireland football final to stay safe on the roads.

The GAA president's appeal comes after an appalling week on Irish roads in which six people lost their lives.

"All-Ireland weekends are amongst the most memorable in our calendar and we all look forward to them immensely," he said.

"However, with so many people in transit - making both long and short journeys - it's important that we drive with care and exercise caution.

"We all want to see two great games of football but we also want to see everyone return home safely, win, lose or draw and I laud all involved in trying to communicate this message out to as many people as possible."