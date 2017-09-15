Westmeath race down to two 15 September 2017





Speculation is growing that Westmeath will make an announcement on a new senior football manager in the coming days.

The Westmeath Topic reports that the race is between two candidates, neither of which are from the county, as the Midlanders look to appoint a replacement for Tom Cribbin.

Former Louth manager Colin Kelly and former Wicklow boss Johnny Magee are believed to be the frontrunners for the job.

Both are former county footballers with Kelly lining out with the Wee County from 1991 to 2002, while Magee helped Dublin to Leinster titles during his ten-year inter-county career.

Westmeath chairman Sean Sheridan has stated that any names mentioned in relation to the position are pure speculation, but the rumour mill is in overdrive when it comes to Kelly and Magee.