Whelan: sepsis nearly killed me

Former Dublin footballer Ciaran Whelan hands out medals at the 2016 Allianz Cumann an mBunscol finals at Croke Park.

Ciaran Whelan says he's lucky to be alive after contracting sepsis in July.

And The Sunday Game pundit is convinced his decision to call an ambulance after he took a turn shortly after returning home from the Mayo v Derry All-Ireland SFC qualifier clash in Castlebar saved his life. He was diagnosed with the blood infection in his left leg, which he described on the Today With Sean O'Rourke programme on RTÉ Radio 1 this morning as a 'silent killer' in Ireland.

"I didn't feel 100 per cent," the former Dublin midfielder recounted.

"I went home that evening, I got out of the car, and I started shivering. I had a kind of a fever, I thought I had man flu and I took to bed for 24 hours in the hope it would pass.

"I noticed a slight muscular pain in the back of my knee. I thought maybe I'd overstretched in my sleep... but it steadily got worse over the next 24, 36 hours.

"My fever got worse, I was vomiting. The time came when I was struggling to walk and at that stage I presented myself to Beaumont Hospital. When I got in there it was very quickly identified.

"My inflammatory bloods, which should be between zero and five, were 450. It turned out I'd developed the blood infection sepsis in my left leg.

"I was very lucky. I went in by ambulance and I was seen more or less immediately. I didn't know what sepsis was to be honest with you. It is a silent killer and we're seeing a significant increase of it. I think there were 14,000 cases of it last year in Ireland."

Whelan noted how early diagnosis and treatment were key to him making a successful recovery.

"It was a huge factor that I was relatively fit," he continued.

"You look at sepsis and you look at young kids who can contract it. Sometimes it can be diagnosed as viral. People can contract it after operations, older people. They're probably more vulnerable in terms of surviving and recovering from it.

"We all know about early intervention. It is a matter of hours. I consider myself one of the lucky ones. They identified there was a serious infection in my blood and I got on the antibiotics straight away.

"I could have been sitting in A&E for two, three, four hours and that could have been fatal."