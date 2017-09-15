GAA on TV this weekend: it's the Sam Maguire decider 15 September 2017





A view of a TV camera in position at Croke Park before the start of the action ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan A view of a TV camera in position at Croke Park before the start of the action ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan

It’s the biggest weekend in the GAA calendar as Dublin and Mayo go head-to-head with the All-Ireland SFC title up for grabs.

The weekend begins with two Limerick SHC quarter-finals on eir Sport 2 this Saturday as Adare play Doon and Patrickswell face Ballybrown. That action gets underway at 5.30pm.

Later on Up for the Match is on RTE1.

Sunday’s coverage starts with the All-Ireland MFC final between Derry and four-in-a-row chasing Kerry on TG4.



The Dublin v Mayo game in on both RTE2 and Sky Sports Arena.

The All-Ireland final special Sunday Game reviews all the action at 9.30pm on RTE2.

On Monday night GAA 2017 on TG4 features coverage of the weekend’s senior and minor games at 8pm.





Saturday 14 September

eir Sport 2, 5.30pm, Adare v Doon, Limerick SHC quarter-final (Throw in 6pm)



eir Sport 2, 7.45pm, Patrickswell v Ballybrown, Limerick SHC quarter-final (Throw in 7.45pm)

RTE1, 9.45pm, Up for the Match



Des Cahill and Gráinne Seoige look forward to the All Ireland Football final between Mayo and Dublin, and are joined by GAA stars past and present for music and entertainment.





Sunday 17 September

TG4, 12.45pm, Derry v Kerry, All-Ireland MFC final (Throw-in 1.15pm)



RTE2, 2pm, Dublin v Mayo, All-Ireland SFC final (Throw-in 3.30pm)



Sky Sports Arena, 2.30pm, Dublin v Mayo, All-Ireland SFC final (Throw-in 3.30pm)



RTE2, 9.30pm, The Sunday Game

Des Cahill is joined by Ciaran Whelan, Kevin McStay and Tomás Ó Sé to present highlights and analysis of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship final between Dublin and Mayo. Plus, Colm Cooper, Colm O'Rourke, Dessie Dolan and Joe Brolly join the panel to look back at the year in football.



Monday 18 September

TG4, 8pm, GAA 2017

Weekly highlights series with action from the weekend's GAA matches including the All-Ireland Senior and Minor Football Championship Finals from Croke Park.