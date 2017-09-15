Cora hopes Dillon finally gets his just reward 15 September 2017





Mayo stars Cora Staunton and Alan Dillon. Mayo stars Cora Staunton and Alan Dillon.

Cora Staunton would like nothing better than to see Alan Dillon win an elusive All-Ireland medal.

Dillon, who is no longer a regular starter for Mayo, is long overdue a Celtic Cross after losing five All-Ireland finals since 2004. He hails from the same parish as the ladies football legend, who is preparing for an All-Ireland final of her own against Dublin on Sunday week, with the two having first crossed paths when they played underage football together.

"He was an awesome player," Staunton told the Irish Daily Star.

"There was me and another girl and we started to play with the boys teams because there was no girls team at U10. So U10, U12 and U14 - and we played a game or two at U16 - and would have had to stop.

"Alan used to play centre forward for us all the time and he was as talented a player then as he is now. He was a super footballer, but always encouraging - back then, it was uncommon for girls to be playing football.

"I'd love to see him get his opportunity and to see the likes of himself, Andy (Moran), Keith Higgins, David Clarke, who have been around a long, long time, get up those steps and get that trophy because it is one medal they deserve."