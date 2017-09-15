McMenamin will be a hit with Fermanagh, says McCarron 15 September 2017





The Fermanagh players stand for the national anthem and Ryan McMenamin in action for Tyrone. The Fermanagh players stand for the national anthem and Ryan McMenamin in action for Tyrone.

Cathal McCarron expects Fermanagh to benefit greatly from Ryan McMenamin's involvement next year.

It was confirmed on Monday night that the three-time All-Ireland winning Tyrone defender will be part of new Erne County manager Rory Gallagher's backroom team.

"He's a shrewd man, plenty of tactical awareness, and he's a winner," current Tyrone corner back McCarron said of fellow Dromore man in the Irish News.

"I think he's 40 this year and he's playing great football with Dromore. He's a credit to himself to be 40 and playing senior football in Tyrone. He'll do very well I'd say.

"I suppose you don't want to wish him too much luck because you could be playing them next year, but if he turns out to be half the manager he is as a player, he'll be doing alright."

The Athy-bound McCarron added: "A lot of those Fermanagh boys would know him because he lives locally. He'll have the respect of the dressing-room which is a huge thing for any team. He'll get the best out of them.

"There's a different combination with Rory, who was a forward, and 'Ricey', who was a defender, but it could work."