Cluxton is worth two points a game, claims Cahill 15 September 2017





Dublin goalkeeper Stephen Cluxton.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Dublin goalkeeper Stephen Cluxton.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Former Dublin defender Barry Cahill says Stephen Cluxton is virtually irreplaceable.

Speaking at the announcement of First Derivatives PLC's sponsorship of the Asian Gaelic Games for a sixth successive year, Cahill said the record-breaking goalkeeper's value to the All-Ireland champions cannot be understated.

"Stephen Cluxton will be the huge one (when he retires). Straight away Dublin are probably minus two, two and a half points than they were with him in the team," the St. Brigid's clubman said.

"He's just such a phenomenal influence as a leader and experienced captain. He's just so reliable. The standard of goalkeeper at inter-county level isn't that high, really, but Stephen obviously has revolutionised GAA with his goal kicking.

"The couple of the kicks the last day out to (Niall) Scully, the actual trajectory of his kick-outs, were phenomenal.

"There's an advantage there for Dublin as well (on Sunday) - David Clarke's kick-outs do tend to hang that bit more and it's quite obvious where they're going. Stephen just floats it like a golf shot or an NFL quarter-back.

"So when those four or five guys (Bernard Brogan, Paul Flynn, Michael Darragh Macauley and Diarmuid Connolly) finish up in the next 18 months, two years...you can replace players of similar quality but guys with those characteristics and leadership qualities? There's no guarantees of anything afterwards."