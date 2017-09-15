SFC final preview: is it Mayo's time? 15 September 2017





Dublin's John Small and Cillian O'Connor of Mayo square off during their side's All-Ireland SFC final replay at Croke Park in 2016.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Dublin's John Small and Cillian O'Connor of Mayo square off during their side's All-Ireland SFC final replay at Croke Park in 2016.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Here’s our preview for the 130th All-Ireland senior football championship final which takes places on Sunday between Dublin and Mayo.

Sunday, September 17th

All-Ireland SFC final

Dublin v Mayo, Croke Park, 3.30pm

All roads lead to Croke Park on Sunday as east meets west in what is the biggest date on the football calendar – All-Ireland football final day.

Defending champions Dublin are gunning for their 27th title (and third in-a-row) and in their way stand a Mayo side desperate to end their county’s agony for a first Sam Maguire Cup in 66 long years. It will be the fourth year the counties meet on this stage.

This time last year it was Stephen Rochord’s 3/1 underdogs that nearly stunned the men from the capital before Cillian O’Connor’s late point rescued them a replay. They had their chances there as well but went down by the minimum and endured the agony of their county’s third final defeat in five seasons.

Many have predicted another close contest this Sunday and the Westerners’ form in this year’s championship provides sufficient evidence to that. In their nine outings thus far this summer (three were replays) they were never blown out of the water at any stage, although the Leinster champions certainly have the ingredients to make that happen this weekend.

These past few months have saw fanatics from all corners in awe of the players Jim Gavin has been able to hold in reserve and then send on to stake their claim for a starting berth the next day.

Kildare, Monaghan and Tyrone are all sides which could take Mayo on any given day that couldn’t get close to Dublin when the task was put to them at headquarters, but their Connacht counterparts on Sunday have a habit of doing so when it comes to championship football in more recent times.

As aforementioned, last year saw a point separate the teams (after a replay) on the big stage and in the previous year’s semi-final it was two (after a replay). In the 2013 decider, it was the minimum again and the previous year Mayo triumphed by three at the last four hurdle in what stands as one of two losses the Dubs have suffered in the championship in the last five years (Donegal in 2014 was the other one; it also remains Gavin’s only championship defeat).

Mayo were capable then, but are they capable now? Cillian O’Connor (3-59) and Footballer of the Year favourite Andy Moran (3-21) have been their go to men all summer, but are they going to find the same joy against a Dublin defence which has managed even more improvement since 2016?

You get the feeling they’ll need both men winning their battles inside from the start and earning frees for O’Connor to tap over and keep things as tight as possible. The late minutes are where Mayo will triumph if the agony is to be finally over for them.

As for Dublin’s front lines, the options have seldom ever been better. Lee Keegan won’t likely have to worry about Diarmuid Connolly until the second-half this time round but there’ll be plenty of assignments for the Westport sensation and his fellow defenders, with Ciaran Kilkenny, Con O’Callaghan and Paul Mannion all so clinical given the opportunity.

An early goal or two for Dublin could see the floodgates open up but, as we pointed out, this Mayo side don’t seem to let that happen - no matter who the opposition is – and if they can weather the inevitable storms enough it might just be there for them at the finish.

Verdict: Draw