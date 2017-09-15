McErlain: we play to our strengths 15 September 2017





Derry manager Damian McErlain.

©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty. Derry manager Damian McErlain.©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty.

Derry manager Damian McErlain insist that they will not change their style for the All-Ireland MFC final against a strong Kerry side.

Much has been made of the Kingdom's young guns and in particular their captain David Clifford as teams have worked to negate his influence without much success.

However, McErlain, who steps down from the position after Sunday's final to take on the role of Derry senior football manager, is adamant that they will play with the same style they have done all year.

“We play to our strengths and it will be no different in the All-Ireland final. To beat the Dubs, you weren't going to win by sitting back. You've got to go and play to your strengths to win the game particularly the best sides,” said McErlain.

“We have targeted an All-Ireland final probably all year and you weren't going to get there sitting back. It suits us well and it suits our game and we are happy to have executed it.

“People see the class foot passing that they have, the score taking and all the rest – but Kerry do the hard yards first, they are the most physical side you'll come up against at any level.

“They are not going to be nice and all the rest. They are going to get stuck in, they'll have identified where we are strong at, they'll be trying to put holes in that. If you are not up for that level of aggression, we are not going to be at the races.”