Nolan advises Gavin not to change a winning team

Dublin's Diarmuid Connolly with Paul Flynn.

Dublin's Diarmuid Connolly with Paul Flynn.

Kevin Nolan doesn't think Diarmuid Connolly should start Sunday's All-Ireland SFC final.

While acknowledging Connolly's brilliance, the 2011 All-Ireland final man of the match believes Jim Gavin should stick with the players who have brought the Dubs to a brink of the three-in-a-row.

Connolly made a brief cameo appearance in Dublin's semi-final rout of Tyrone after returning from the three-month suspension he received in the wake of the Leinster SFC opener against Carlow in early June.

“He is probably one of the best players, if not the best player I have ever marked - whether it be inhouse games, underage, minor, all the way up," Nolan is quoted in the Irish Daily Mirror.

“But I just think the lads are doing so well within the squad. It’s not as if any lad the last day did anything wrong that they deserve to be cast aside for the final. It’s up to the management and Dublin's selections will also have a factor in how Mayo set themselves up.

“The lads that are in there have done a good job and they’ve done enough to hold onto the jersey.

“That’s my own opinion, but I have experienced it in the Dublin in-house training games, the intensity and skill levels of those games probably would have been better than most if not all the championship matches up to now.

"The second team in Dublin - I think they're honestly that good to be able to compete against Dublin, and to have that competition and those players coming through (is great).

“I just think they deserve their chance because they've earned it up to now.”