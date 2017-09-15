Clifford looks to Clarke for inspiration 15 September 2017





Kerry's rising star David Clifford has revealed that Armagh's Jamie Clarke is a player that he looks up to.

Speaking to the Kerryman ahead of this Sunday's All-Ireland MFC final against Derry, Clifford revealed that Clarke's style of play is something that intrigues him.

Clifford has a serious future ahead of him and he is undoubtedly the most talked about minor footballer for many, many years following a string of excellent performances.

Of course, Colm Cooper is on the list of his idols, but it's the enigmatic Armagh forward who impressed in this year's championship that catches Clifford's eye the most.

“Outside of Kerry, I've always looked up to Jamie Clarke for some reason,” stated Clifford. “I think something about his style of play caught my eye. I always followed him and tried to do a few things the same way as he did them. He's one of my main heroes growing up.”