McCarron denies Kildare switch

Cathal McCarron has poured cold water on reports that he could be about to throw in his lot with Kildare.

The Tyrone corner back's imminent club move from Dromore to Athy, where he is now based, has fuelled speculation that an inter-county transfer will follow, but the 29-year-old says that isn't going to happen.

"I'm not going to leave my county to play for another county," he told the Irish News.

"When I hang up my county boots, I'll be hanging them up with Tyrone and that'll be it.

"I haven't made any decision yet, but if things are right and it feels good then yeah, definitely, I'd like to continue (with Tyrone).

"I know it's not easy with the travelling, but you only get one shot at this in life and if I hung up the inter-county boots, I probably would be sitting looking on knowing you could still be playing. I'd be kicking myself, I just know I would."