The time Cian O'Sullivan's folks went on Up For the Match behind his back 15 September 2017





Dublin's Cian O'Sullivan at a media event at Parnell Park.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Dublin's Cian O'Sullivan at a media event at Parnell Park.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Cian O'Sullivan has recalled being kept completely in the dark about his parents' appearance on RTE's Up For The Match the night before Dublin's All-Ireland SFC final showdown with Kerry two years ago.

The Kilmacud Crokes defender had no idea his parents John and Noreen, who both hail from Kerry, were on the show until after the final, which Dublin won.

"I do remember a couple of years ago my parents were on Up For The Match and I didn't know that they were going to be on it because I would have gone mad!" he joked.

His girlfriend Danielle was also in on the act.

"Danielle was very keen to make sure we didn't go past RTE 2 when we were flicking through the channels," he continued.

"They (RTE) had the cameras over at the parents (house) and everything in the weeks leading up. There was real espionage going on! They wanted to make sure I wouldn't walk in through the door when there was an RTE film crew there. Talk about distractions, that would have been one!

"They kept it under wraps until afterwards, so it was fine. But I just like to switch off."