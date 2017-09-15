Limerick U21 heroes return to club action 15 September 2017





Limerick's Barry Murphy and Thomas Grimes celebrate.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Limerick's Barry Murphy and Thomas Grimes celebrate.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Members of the All-Ireland winning Limerick under-21 side return to club action this weekend.

Just a week has passed since that win over Kilkenny at Semple Stadium, and there has been little time to dwell on the victory as the players returned to their clubs ahead of championship action this weekend.

Of the 36-man panel, 28 will be in action for 18 different clubs over the course of Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The remaining players are members of the Na Piarsaigh and Kilmallock squads who have advanced to the county semi-finals and have an extended break.

The quarterfinals this Saturday see Ballybrown take on Patrickswell and Doon face Adare with both games forming an attractive double header at the Gaelic Grounds.

The relegation final sees Bruff take on Knockainey in Kilmallock on Sunday morning at 12 noon.