All Ireland Intermediate Camogie Final fixture announced 14 September 2017





Meath's Megan Thynne Meath's Megan Thynne

The Gaelic Grounds, Limerick has been confirmed for the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Intermediate Championship Final Replay.

The match will take place on Sunday October 1st with throw-in at 2.30pm. Extra-time will be played in the event of a draw.

Ticket Prices:

Adult €10

Student/ OAP - €8

Juvenile (12-18 years old) €2

Under 12s - Free of Charge.