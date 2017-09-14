Video: Connecticut club moves mountains! 14 September 2017





One of the most remarkable GAA stories ever told about persistence and pure passion finally reached a stunning conclusion last weekend at New Haven, Connecticut.

300 club members attended the opening of a pristine full-length field which required 50 years of perseverance and a lot of dynamite!

New Haven blasted their way through rock in a mountain beside their pitch to create what is truly a field of dreams.

“It means everything to me,” says an emotional John O’Keefe who first arrived in New Haven in 1951. “I’m an immigrant and when we came here we had nothing, but look what we have today.”

Jerome Quinn Media, on Twitter @JeromeQuinn