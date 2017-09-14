Video: Connecticut club moves mountains!

14 September 2017

The field of dreams at at New Haven, Connecticut.

One of the most remarkable GAA stories ever told about persistence and pure passion finally reached a stunning conclusion last weekend at New Haven, Connecticut. 

300 club members attended the opening of a pristine full-length field which required 50 years of perseverance and a lot of dynamite! 

New Haven blasted their way through rock in a mountain beside their pitch to create what is truly a field of dreams. 

“It means everything to me,” says an emotional John O’Keefe who first arrived in New Haven in 1951. “I’m an immigrant and when we came here we had nothing, but look what we have today.”

Jerome Quinn Media, on Twitter @JeromeQuinn 




Most Read Stories

Derry All Star writes to GAA President over ticket allocation

Plans for Mayo's 'victory parade' revealed

Quiz: how much attention have you been paying to the 2017 All-Ireland SFC?

'Mayo to do it' - Horan

On this day 70 years ago…

'It could be a one-sided affair'


Android app on Google Play