Plans for Mayo's 'victory parade' revealed 14 September 2017





Mayo fans celebrate a goal during the All-Ireland SFC semi-final replay victory over Kerry at Croke Park.

INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Mayo fans celebrate a goal during the All-Ireland SFC semi-final replay victory over Kerry at Croke Park.INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Details of Mayo’s homecoming plans if they win the All-Ireland SFC final against Dublin have emerged…three days before the decider at Croke Park.

Stephen Rochford’s side will bid to end their county’s agonising 66-year wait for the Sam Maguire Cup when they battle it out with the reigning champions on Sunday.

The Breaffy House Hotel has revealed the details for the celebrations, which would take place on the Monday evening, in a document which has been marked WIN BASIS ONLY.

Should the Westerners conquer the Dubs then the reception will be due to take place at MacHale Park at 6pm with an open top bus going through Castlebar’s main street between 8pm and 9pm.

Here’s the full plan for the following evening should they win the All-Ireland final:

4.52pm: Mayo Team arrive at Castlebar Train Station

6pm: MacHale Park reception

7.30/8pm: Team leave MacHale Park

8-9pm: Open top bus through main street Castlebar

9-10pm: Arrive Breaffy House Resort

The team will not be allowed to stop anywhere in town after they leave MacHale Park

There will be motorbike escort and Castlebar town band through main street at traffic lights at Heaton’s shop. Extra motorbike escorts will meet the bus and bring straight to Breaffy Resort. Team will be escorted to front door of Breaffy House Hotel.

Sergeant Dave Tiernan is sergeant in charge of operation for the night. There will be helicopter, horse mounted and motor bike support to monitor traffic to Breaffy Resort and assist as required.

Breaffy Ballroom - Breaffy House Hotel - Strictly private for Mayo team/backroom and officials

· Event: Mayo senior team All-Ireland final after-match celebrations

· Arrival time Breaffy House: 9pm approximately

Breaffy Events Arena – Breaffy Woods Hotel - Supporters

· Event: Mayo senior team All-Ireland final supporters after match celebrations

· Arrival time 9 pm approximately till late

· Entertainment : DJ Tommy Elliott with Concorde Band